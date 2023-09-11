KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — The 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Mid-Term Review (MTR) is set to be tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the special meeting of the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Dewan Rakyat calendar, the tabling of the 12MP MTR is scheduled for 10am today with no afternoon sitting as the debate will start on Tuesday until Thursday, while replies by ministers are slated for next Monday and Tuesday (Sept 18-19).

The meeting will be broadcast live through the Malaysian Parliament’s official YouTube channel and several television stations.

This is the first tabling of the MTR by the Unity Government since forming the government after the 15th General Election on Nov 19 last year.

12MP — with an allocation of RM400 billion — tabled on September 27, 2021, is the complementary phase of the country’s five-year development plan (2021-2025) towards achieving the status of a developed and inclusive country.

The 12MP MTR was carried out to evaluate the achievements of the five-year plan in its first two years (2021-2022) and the direction for the next three years (2023-2025) towards achieving a sustainable, prosperous, and high-income nation, taking into account current domestic challenges and global trends.

The review focuses on two main aspects, with the first being re-evaluation and re-assessment which include achievements, gap analysis, improvement and new direction proposals; and the efficiency of programmes and development project implementation.

On September 7, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli was reported to have said that the 12MP needed to be evaluated in its entirety as the assumptions or plans made prior to the Covid-19 pandemic from 2020 to 2022 have rendered a number of things obsolete.

On June 19, a Special Meeting of the Prime Minister with Cabinet ministers and secretaries-general of ministries on the 12MP MTR agreed that all parties need to move as a team to expedite the implementation of planned reforms and economic initiatives. — Bernama