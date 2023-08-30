KUCHING, Aug 30 — The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM3,000 in default three months’ jail for damaging the roller shutter of a shop because he was dissatisfied with the durians he purchased.

Chiew Tze Wei, 34, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi after he was charged under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief and thereby causing damage to the amount of RM25 or more.

The Section provides for a jail term of between one and five years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

He committed the offence at a premises in Kempas Heights here around 5.30am on August 11, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, the complainant arrived at his shop to find the roller shutter had been crashed into.

He then reviewed his closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and discovered a car had run into the roller shutter.

The estimated loss was around RM5,000.

The shop owner then lodged a police report, which led to Chiew’s arrest on August 25, 2023 and his luxury car being seized.

Based on the investigation, Chiew admitted ramming into the roller shutter twice.

The whole incident was recorded on CCTV, which also displayed the car’s licence plate number.

The incident stemmed from Chiew’s dissatisfaction with the durians he had purchased from the complainant as they did not meet his standards.

Chiew also accused the complainant of deceiving him.

Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case, while Chiew was unrepresented by legal counsel. — Borneo Post Online