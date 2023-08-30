KOTA KINABALU, Aug 30 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has called on people of various races and cultures in the state to continue to foster the spirit of patriotism to maintain the prevailing unity and harmony.

In his message in conjunction with the 2023 National Day celebrations, Hajiji said the people of Sabah must stand firm and not be influenced by any negative things that can affect harmony and unity until it leads to division.

“Everyone should also commemorate and appreciate the services and sacrifices of national heroes and fighters who defend the sovereignty of our beloved homeland,” he said.

Hajiji also said that, in line with the objective of Madani Malaysia under the unity government, the state government’s “Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya” initiative accepts all measures, actions and plans that can revive the country’s strength, especially in terms of socio-economic progress and the well-being of the people.

Meanwhile, he also invited the people of Sabah to appreciate the theme of this year’s National Day celebrations, which is “Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan” (Determination in Unity, Fulfilling Hope).

“Happy National Day 2023,” he said. — Bernama