PETALING JAYA, Aug 17 — Private jet operator Jet Valet Sdn Bhd said it will cooperate with authorities to the fullest after a fatal crash involving one of its jets took place in Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam at around 3pm today.

In a statement issued after the incident, the company confirmed a private jet it owned had crashed near the Guthrie Corridor Expressway, but said it is currently unable to confirm official details pending approval from the authorities.

“Jet Valet will render its full cooperation and commitment to the authorities in their investigations over the incident,” it said.

The company said it will share the latest developments from time to time.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) confirmed that eight, including six passengers and two flight crew, were aboard the private jet that crashed in the residential area.

Selangor police chief CP Datuk Hussein Omar Khan speaks during a press conference at the plane crash site in Elmina, Shah Alam, August 17, 2023. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan in a media conference later confirmed the number of casualties stood at 10.

Two road users — a motorist and a motorcyclist — were also killed after the jet crashed into their vehicles, police said.

The private jet had initially made contact with the Subang Air Traffic Control Tower at 2.47pm and landing clearance was given at 2.48pm.

The private jet had departed from Langkawi International Airport at 2.08pm to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (LTSAAS) in Subang, it added.

According to CAAM, the private jet was a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) with the registration number N28JV.