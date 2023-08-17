KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Police have confirmed that 10 people have been killed in a private jet crash in Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam.

It is understood that this number involves eight passengers in the plane and another two motorists on the ground.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) confirmed that eight, including six passengers and two flight crew, were aboard the private jet that crashed in the residential area.

The conditions of those onboard have yet to be confirmed, it said in a statement.

Family members pictured at the site of the plane crash in Elmina, Shah Alam, August 17, 2023. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

The private jet had initially made contact with the Subang Air Traffic Control Tower at 2.47pm and landing clearance was given at 2.48pm.

“At 2.51pm, the Subang Air Traffic Control Tower observed smoke originating from the crash site but no mayday call was made by the private jet.

“Kuala Lumpur Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (KL ARCC) has been activated to coordinate the search and rescue mission,” it said.

Forensics officers pictured at the plane crash site in Elmina, Shah Alam, August 17, 2023. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

The private jet had departed from Langkawi International Airport at 2.08pm to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (LTSAAS) in Subang, it added.

According to CAAM, the private jet, a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) with the registration number N28JV, was operated by Jetvalet Sdn Bhd.

Previously, Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim, who confirmed the incident to national news agency Bernama, said a police team had been sent to the location.

Twitter user @qamahl shared a video of a street, which was the site of the crash. It was covered in soot and smoke from the crash.

Astagfirullah kejadian di Elmina kapal terbang terhempas, setakat ni terlibat motorsikal dan kapal terbang pic.twitter.com/iItJviyYDS — Qamahl.... (@qamahl) August 17, 2023

The caption stated: “Astaghfirullah an incident in Elmina in which an airplane crashed, so far involving a motorcycle and airplane”.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the private jet reportedly fell to the ground suddenly and exploded upon impact, with some of the debris from the crash hitting a motorcycle.

Aircraft debris at the crash site in Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam, August 17, 2023. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa