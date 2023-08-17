SHAH ALAM, Aug 17 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has arrived at the scene of a private jet crash at the Guthrie Highway, near Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam.

He arrived at the crash site at 5.35pm to assess the situation and receive a briefing from the police.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan earlier confirmed that 10 people were killed in the incident, including eight passengers on the aircraft and two civilians who were.

He said the aircraft, a Beechcraft Model 390, was travelling from Langkawi towards the Subang Airport.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah visits the plane crash site in Elmina, Shah Alam, August 17, 2023. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

The Agong was also seen consoling distraught family members of those who died in the crash, who were already here before he arrived.

He left at around 6.40pm after getting a comprehensive update on the details of the incident.

The authorities are currently working to gather more information about the crash and its potential causes.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) also confirmed that eight, including six passengers and two flight crew, were aboard the private jet that crashed in the residential area.

According to CAAM, the private jet, a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) with the registration number N28JV, was operated by Jetvalet Sdn Bhd.