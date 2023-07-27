BANDAR BAHARU, July 27 — The five bridges along the federal road connecting Bandar Baharu and Kulim which are being upgraded are expected to be completed on time.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said that currently the replacement and widening works of the five bridges have recorded a progress of between 25 to 78 per cent.

“Today, we came to inspect the progress of the construction of this bridge in Sungai Chelong, one of the five bridges in the Kulim and Bandar Baharu districts. Although the road is R3 standard, the construction of this bridge is of R5 standard, which means it is wider,” he told reporters after inspecting the project to replace the Sungai Chelong Bridge, here today.

He said that although there was a slight delay in the work progress, including one project that had to be re-tendered, he was confident that all five projects could be completed according to the schedule.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Works (KKR) in a statement today said the bridges will be widened from the R3 standard to R5, increasing the level of safety, especially in locations with bends to be completed within 24 months.

The bridges are the Sungai Chelong Bridge worth RM13.5 million, Sungai Ular Bridge (RM13.5 million), FT136/039/23 Bridge (RM15 million), FT136/042/43 Bridge (RM12.6 million) and FT136/045/88 Bridge (RM17 million).

Earlier, Nanta also attended the handing over of the Letter of Acceptance (SST) ceremony to the successful contractors, involving eight street light installation works in areas of accidents or at risk of accidents and improvement works to four locations where accidents often occur (blackspots) in the state with a total cost of RM2.4 million. — Bernama