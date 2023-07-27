KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The Malaysian Rail Link (MRL) today provided an update on the Bentong stretch of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak (KLK) expressway indicating that it is safe for use.

It said that the tunnel structure below the sinkhole that appeared along the highway Tuesday was intact and safe for workers to work in.

“After conducting further investigation, we would like to emphasise that there were no signs of stress or collapse of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) underground tunnel structure located beneath KM-61 of the KLK.

“We would like to specifically highlight that the 'Bentong Tunnel 2' has remained intact despite the sinkhole incident. It is important to note that the tunnel is structurally safe for construction works to resume. We will continue to prioritise safety awareness and identify potential hazards at the work site,” it said in a statement.

In addition, MRL said the soil settlement at the tunnel face area, which occurred on the same day, was an isolated incident and has since been rectified.

Late Tuesday night's sinkhole at KM66.1 of the KLK Expressway which affected both directions near Bentong resulted in the road at that location being closed.

East Coast Expressway (LPT) in a post on its Facebook page requested that motorists from Kuantan to Kuala Lumpur exit at the East Bentong intersection and re-enter at the West Bentong intersection.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said preliminary investigations have revealed that the sinkhole near Bentong toll plaza at Kilometre (KM) 66.1 was caused by the construction of the ECRL underground tunnel.