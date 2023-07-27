KUALA NERANG, July 27 — Caretaker Kedah menteri besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has been asked to explain the latest scheduling of the electricity supply to the Kedah Rubber City (KRC) project in Padang Sanai, near here.

Kedah Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid claimed that despite efforts carried out by the state government, the matter has yet to be resolved, causing anxiety to investors.

“It would be better if there was a state timetable, scheduling when the land acquisition is ready and a timeline. The problem is that there is no timeline and until today I do not see when the electricity will be supplied. This is one of the things of concern,” he said.

He was met at the launching ceremony of the election machinery for the Pedu and Kuala Nerang state constituencies near here today.

Mahdzir said the electricity supply in the KRC should be connected from Tanjung Pauh, Jitra for 42 kilometres as the industrial area consumes a lot of electricity.

Located on a 503-hectare of land and developed by the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) and the Kedah government, KRC is the first national rubber industrial park in Malaysia. — Bernama