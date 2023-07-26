ALOR STAR, July 26 — Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has confirmed that all Kedah government executive councillors have been asked to provide their statements to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to assist in the investigation of the rare earth elements mining case.

He said some of them have given their statements today, while the rest are expected to do so tomorrow.

"I am perplexed as no exco members have ever been called to confirm the minutes of the exco meetings. I was told that all are expected to have their statements recorded in Alor Star.

“Some have given theirs today, the rest (will do so) tomorrow, and then maybe my turn,” he told reporters at the handing over ceremony of the 2022 and 2023 business tithes by the Kedah State Development Corporation Group here today.

Muhammad Sanusi was asked whether he has been called by the MACC to provide his statement as part of the investigation into the case.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki was reported to have said that the commission has summoned 12 witnesses as part of investigations into a power abuse and corruption case in an REE mining project in Kedah.

He said they would record statements from more witnesses including Muhammad Sanusi. — Bernama