GEDONG, July 23 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today expressed disappointment with the Education Ministry for the delay in releasing funds to replace dilapidated school blocks with new ones in the state.

“The ministry only talks. That is why I am quite hot at them,” he said during his speech at the closing of a youth camp for students of SMK Gedong here.

He cited the current SMK Gedong blocks as an example of schools in Sarawak with bad conditions that needed to be repaired or replaced.

He said he will help where he can because SMK Gedong buildings are in dilapidated condition.

“The school is in terrible condition,” the premier said.

He said the state government will build new blocks and a multipurpose hall for SMK Gedong, estimated to cost the state government RM15 million with funds to come from a special allocation of the Premier’s Department.

“I will ask the state Education Department to engage a consultant for the construction of the new blocks and multipurpose hall.

He said the Education Ministry should have built the new blocks and multi-purpose hall a long time ago, instead of repeatedly saying that it was waiting for funds under the rolling plans.

Abang Johari, who is also the State Assemblyman for Gedong, said he is also upset with the state Education Department for failing to provide him with the details on the conditions and cost of repairs to be done on SRK Kampung Sageng in Simunjan.

“I went to SRK Kampung Sageng and it is true that the school is in bad condition.

“The school is standing on peat soil and the floor of the resting place for the students is sinking,” he said.

He asked the teachers of SRK Kampung Sageng to tell the Education Department director to furnish the details so he can put the cost under the premier’s budget allocation.

Abang Johari said he went to SMK Penasu in Daro and found that the walls of the teacher’s quarters were peppered with holes.

“That is why the female teachers did not want to teach there. They were scared,” he said.

“How can you expect teachers from Peninsular Malaysia to come and teach there when the walls of the teacher’s quarters are peppered with holes?” he asked.

He added the state government had helped to build new school blocks and teachers’ quarters.

Abang Johari said the state government was also forced to build new school blocks for SRK Ulu Segan in Bintulu because it was located on lower ground.

He said each time there was heavy rain, the school would be hit by flash floods.

He said the school is now located on higher ground, with financial allocation from the state government.

The premier also said the state government had to come up with funds to build new blocks for SMK Lingga, replacing the old blocks which were not safe anymore.