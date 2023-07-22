SUNGAI BESAR, July 22 — The unity government will not allow any rural community in the country to be left out, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the government is always looking for ways to improve the dignity and status of the people so that they could live more comfortably and enjoy quality education and healthcare services.

“We have suggested that there be a mechanism to improve the quality of the rural entrepreneurs’ products, so that they can be more competitive and help in terms of marketing either through digital information technology or through other means that can be introduced by other ministries.

“That’s why coordination is important. We produce products at the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development, but the marketing is done by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, namely the Federal Agriculture Marketing Authority,” he said when launching the Rural Entrepreneurs Mini Carnival (KUD)@Sungai Besar and Sentuhan Kasih Desa Selangor programme at Sungai Besar Stadium, Sabak Bernam here today.

Also present was Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister. — Bernama