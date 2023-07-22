PETALING JAYA, July 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim gave his word today to set up a meeting with the companies engaging food and parcel delivery riders to seek better commission rates on their behalf.

Anwar held a dialogue with the delivery riders at the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) this afternoon to address their grievances.

During the dialogue, one of the riders stood up and asked the PM for help to raise their commission to RM7 per order.

“I will call all the p-hailing companies in one week. I will meet at the Prime Minister's Office,” he replied to the unnamed rider.

He asked to give him one week to arrange a meeting with the p-hailing companies to convey their grievance that their commission rate is “too low”.

He also promised to form a committee to address the p-hailing rider’s other grouses.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said his government will allocate RM1 million to set up the committee that will become the official platform for the riders to air their grouses.

“To form this committee, I am allocating RM 1 million. This is important, otherwise the issues will not be aired properly,” he added.

Malaysia has been increasingly relying on gig workers to fill its manpower crunch in the post-Covid era.

Last year, the Malaysian P-Hailing Delivery Riders Association, better known by its acronym Penghantar, called on the government to consider implementing a floor wage plan to ensure delivery riders receive a stable income.



