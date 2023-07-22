KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The people of Sarawak deserve to enjoy the fruits of economic wealth and development in the same fair and equitable manner as the people of the peninsula, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Like the Malay proverb of ‘duduk sama rendah, berdiri sama tinggi’ (‘sit as low, stand as tall’), Anwar said it is the focus of the unity government so that poverty can be eradicated this year.

“This will certainly benefit the state of Sarawak and the gap must be bridged for the sake of our common prosperity and well-being.

“On behalf of the government, I wish Happy Sarawak Day to all the people of Sarawak,” Anwar said in a post on his Facebook.

According to the prime minister, today’s date is very meaningful to the people of Sarawak because 60 years ago, the state achieved independence from British colonialism on July 2, 1963.

He said that date witnessed the last British Governor Sir Alexander Waddell symbolically handing over the administrative power of Sarawak to the people (for self-rule) through Tan Sri Stephen Kalong Ningkan’s ascension to become the first chief minister of Sarawak. — Bernama