KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — A total of 138 health and village clinics in the northern zone states and Kelantan involving restoring and upgrading works with an overall allocation exceeding RM34 million for this year.

The project will be implemented in Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak and Kelantan.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa who shared an infographic via her official Facebook page said it involves 40 projects in Kedah with status one projects completed, 26 being implemented and 13 at the pre-implementation stage with an allocation of RM8.4 million.

In Penang, 14 projects with one clinic have been completed, 12 are in implementation while another is in pre-implementation involving RM3.5 million.

Four projects are being implemented in Perlis involving an allocation of RM1.5 million, while 42 repair and upgrade projects are being implemented in Perak with 36 being implemented, five completed and one project in pre-implementation involving an allocation of RM11.8 million.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaliha via Twitter said in Kelantan a total of 38 projects were implemented with one completed, 31 in implementation and six in pre-implementation involving allocations amounting to RM9.3 million.

On July 17, MoH announced that it was confident of completing all upgrading projects involving 436 rundown clinics nationwide by the end of this year with an allocation of over RM100 million. — Bernama