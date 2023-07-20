PUTRAJAYA, 20 July — The Ministry of Health (MoH) will recommend to the Election Commission (EC) to adopt existing Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedures (SOP) in the elections in six states and the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election, said its minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Speaking to the media after launching her ministry-level National Month and the Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2023 here today, she said that the MoH will also hold discussions with relevant agencies and departments including the EC if the SOP for preventing spread of Covid-19 need to be improved or revised based on the current Covid-19 situation.

Among the existing SOPs for the prevention of Covid-19 as applied in the 15th General Election (GE 15) last November is that individuals who are positive are allowed to vote subject to certain SOP, she said.

“So far if we look at the trend of the cases we are receiving, we take note and the SOP are already in place.

“But we will discuss if it is necessary to carry out measures that are different from the normal SOP and will discuss with the EC, the National Security Council (MKN) and the agencies involved if there needs to be other procedures for improvement,” she said.

The EC has fixed for state elections in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan as well as the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary seat by-election to be held simultaneously, with Aug 12 set as polling day and July 29 as nomination day. — Bernama