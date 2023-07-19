KUCHING, July 19 — The state ministry of women, early childhood and community wellbeing development is working out details of the free medical check-up for senior citizens aged 60 years and above, its minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdul Abdullah said today.

“We are working out the quantum to be presented first,” she said in a one-sentence reply when asked to give details on the announcement by Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg earlier today.

Addressing the state-level Maal Hijrah celebration here, Abang Johari said the state government will provide free medical check-ups for senior citizens who are holders of the Kenyalang Gold Card issued by Fatimah’s ministry.

“I dare to do this because we have collected good revenue and so we give back to the people,” he said, referring to the almost RM12 billion that Sarawak collected last year and expected to be more this year.

He said the Kenyalang Gold Card holders, apart from benefiting from getting the discounts for the goods and services they purchase, the cost of their medical check-ups will be borne by the state government.

The premier said he has asked the state ministry of women, early childhood and community well-being development to work out on the details of the new initiative to be included on the list of benefits for the KGC holders.

The state government introduced the KGC in 2020 to enhance the well-being and the welfare of the elderly through the provision of certain privileges and enjoy benefits from organisations and the commercial sector.

However, senior citizens with the “K” status on their MyKad or Sarawak permanent residents are eligible to enjoy special privileges and discounts from participating companies involved in optical service, health service, dental service, reflexology, bus transportation, food outlet, pharmacy, retail, tailoring, hair salon, and more.