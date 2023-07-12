JOHOR BARU, July 12 — Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim was given a tour of Singapore’s Armed Forces Commando headquarters at Pasir Ris today as part of his official visit to the republic.

Tunku Ismail, in his capacity as the Johor Military Forces commanding officer, was accompanied by Singapore Senior Minister of State (Defence) Zaqy Mohamad.

Also present was Singapore’s Chief of Army Major-General David Neo.

In a posting on his Facebook account, Tunku Ismail said he witnessed a Close Quarters Battle (CQB) demonstration and was also invited to showcase his shooting skills in a military training range.

During his visit, the Singapore forces also gave an airborne demonstration.

Tunku Ismail, who is popularly known as TMJ (the Malay initials for Tunku Mahkota Johor), is known for his strong interest in military forces.

As the JMF’s commanding officer, he holds the flag officer rank of major-general since 2017.

Tunku Ismail is on his three-day official visit to Singapore that ends today at the invitation of Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.