KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — The lawyers Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim appointed to keep a watching brief in the abuse case against Rumah Bonda founder Siti Bainun Ahd Razali said they will attend her appeal proceeding tomorrow.

Siti Bainun was appealing her conviction of neglecting and abusing a teenager with Down Syndrome known as Bella two years ago, and the lawyers said they would continue the watching brief Tunku Ismail and his wife, Che’ Puan Besar Khaleeda Bustamam, ordered to ensure justice.

“This is along with suggestions for improving existing laws, increased enforcement as well as awareness campaigns and public reports on child abuse symptoms,” they said in a joint statement today.

The lawyers were Datuk Khairul Anwar Rahmat, Datuk Baljit Singh Sidhu, Datuk Ikbal Salam and Mohd Radzi Yatiman.

Siti Bainun was convicted and sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment on May 3, and failed to obtain a stay of execution pending appeal.

Today, the lawyers acting for the Johor Crown Prince also said they are satisfied with the report by the Social Welfare Department (JKM) officer on Bella’s condition under their supervision.

“Bella, who we visited in the early stages of the case, had suffered from physical injuries and also trauma.

“However, she is now recovering and is also keenly following the abuse case trial,” they said, adding that Bella understood the prison sentence placed on her abuser.

In April last year, the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court allowed the four senior lawyers to hold a watching brief in the trial of Siti Bainun, who was then charged with abusing Bella.

Tunku Ismail and Khaleeda are known to take a serious stand on issues relating to child abuse.

The royal couple previously opened a new chapter in the issue of children's rights when they announced their collaboration with the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), a global institution on humanitarian services.

It was reported early this month that senior lawyer Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik will be lead counsel for Siti Bainun in her appeal.