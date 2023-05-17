SHAH ALAM, May 17 — The Selangor government through the Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) has allocated RM1.65 million for the Muassasah Haj Pilgrims Incentive programme 1444H/2023M.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said a total of 3,000 prospective pilgrims in the state, especially those from the B40 and M40 groups, were expected to benefit from the programme.

He said eligible applicants would receive a cash assistance of RM500 and a syifa (healing) kit including medicines, disinfectant liquid, lotion, and lip balm.

“Applications for this incentive will be opened starting from Friday, May 19 until August 25.

“To facilitate the registration process, it will be implemented through the Community Service Centre of the respective state constituency and will be coordinated by MBI as the programme implementer,” he said in a statement today.

Applicants must be Malaysian citizens and are required to submit a copy of the haj offer letter with a statement of haj payment as well as a copy of the flight schedule, he said.

“For more information, please refer to the respective Community Service Centre of each state constituency via https://bit.ly/3ByFSxm,” he added. — Bernama