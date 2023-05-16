KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — Passport applications in the Klang Valley is going fully online, starting with three Immigration Department offices at Kelana Jaya, Wangsa Maju, and Kajang.

The announcement was made by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today, New Straits Times reported this afternoon.

“The branches were also selected due to their good Internet connectivity which enables online passport services,” he was quoted telling a news conference at the Immigration Department in Putrajaya.

He reportedly said that the accessibility of 5G internet connection in the Klang Valley also means faster connection speeds.

He said the three Immigration offices will handle the online passport renewal applications for those the following age groups: 13–18, 18–59 and those 60 and above.

He said counter staff at these branches will no longer accept walk-in applications for those aged 13 to 59.

But he added walk-ins will still be accepted at other Immigration offices.

