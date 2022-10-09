IPOH, Oct 9 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the coalition will most likely retain all of its parliamentary and state seat incumbents in the 15th general election (GE15).

Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, said this was necessary based on the winnable candidate principle.

“Maybe (candidates) one or two constituencies will be reviewed by the PN top leadership and decided. But in principle, it is a matter of winnable candidates,” he told a media conference after chairing a Perak PN meeting here today.

Also present were Perak PN chairman and Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, Perak PAS Commisioner Razman Zakaria and Perak Gerakan chairman Datuk See Tean Seng.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin, who is Pagoh MP, said the PN leadership has also agreed to give more room for the respective state party leadership to provide their input on PN’s manifesto so as to suit local needs.

“For example, if PN Perak has several matters that it feels need to be included in their state manifesto, then we will include them,” he said. — Bernama