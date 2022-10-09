KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Umno’s Tan Sri Annuar Musa commended PAS for continuing to attempt to join forces with Umno, while also lauding his party president, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, for reopening negotiations towards the purpose as the 15th general election (GE15) looms.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Annuar said that Zahid had reopened doors to discussions because he, along with other Umno leaders, wanted to unite Muslims.

"PAS' actions in continuing to maintain the desire to find an agreement are commendable.

"It confirms the purpose and guidance of sharia in seeking good and rejecting greater harm.

"It continues to open the doors to negotiations and discussions. Same with Umno,” he said.

On October 4, Zahid announced three requirements for PAS to once again join hands with his party.

These were that PAS would have to leave Perikatan Nasional, cut political ties with Bersatu, and make an announcement that it has taken these actions.

To note, on September 24, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin told his party at their sixth-anniversary celebration that Barisan Nasional would be its main enemy in the 15th general election.