KOTA KINABALU, Oct 7 ― The Sabah legislative assembly is waiting for the Election Commission (EC) to decide on the new date for the Bugaya by-election following the revocation of the ordinance and proclamation of emergency for the state constituency that came into effect yesterday, said Speaker Datuk Seri Kadzim M. Yahya.

“Now, it is up to the EC to hold a meeting and set a new date for the Bugaya state by-election,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Kadzim said he had previously made an official announcement regarding the vacancy of the Bugaya state seat following the death of incumbent Warisan assemblyman Datin Manis Muka Mohd Darah on Nov 17, 2020 due to kidney problems.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, had revoked six ordinances and proclamations of emergency promulgated in 2020 that prevented by-elections from being held in Batu Sapi, Gerik and Bugaya amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Federal Government Gazette dated October 6 published by the Attorney General's Chambers, His Majesty was satisfied that the need for all emergency ordinances and proclamations declared following the epidemic of an infectious disease, namely Covid-19 has ended. ― Bernama