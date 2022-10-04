A man wades through flood waters on Jalan Datuk Panglima Banting in Penampang, Sabah in this file picture taken on September 15, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 4 — Over 3,000 personnel from 24 agencies are on standby for deployment in case of floods in the state, said Sabah Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun.

He said the agencies involved are the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Ministry of Health (MOH), Meteorological Department, Welfare Department, Public Works Department (PWD) and Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) as well as non-governmental organisations (NGO).

He added that 1,401 assets from various agencies have also been mobilised to tackle the floods.

“Through this initial preparation, we are confident that we will be able to do our best in helping the victims in the event of a flood disaster due to the monsoon,” he told a press conference after the Sabah Flood Disaster Coordination meeting at the Sabah Contingent Headquarters (IPK) here.

Jauteh said the Sabah northeast monsoon Disaster Management Committee had identified 626 hotspots in 29 districts, including Beluran, Kinabatangan, Pitas and Beaufort, that may be flood-prone statewide.

“That’s why we are prepared to open 345 temporary evacuation centres that can accommodate a total of 131,330 victims,” he said while advising the public to always take care of their safety and obey the instructions given during disasters. — Bernama