KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) believes that the 15th General Election (GE15) should not be held this year considering the north-east monsoon is about to start soon, with floods set to hit the country, especially in the east coast.

PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said holding the general election during the flood season would surely affect its smooth running, besides inconveniencing the people.

As such, he urged ministers from PN to state their stand on the matter at the Cabinet meeting, adding that all PN Members of Parliament (MPs) should also take the same stand.

“The government must focus on preparing for the flood season, besides continuing to pay attention to expediting the country’s post-pandemic recovery process.

“The people are burdened with problems like inflation, increase in the price of goods and the fall in the value of the ringgit, besides the country’s slow recovery process. The government must pay full attention to solving these problems through Budget 2023,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang also stated his party’s stand that it was not appropriate to dissolve Parliament soon by taking into account the factors of economic recovery and expected monsoon season which would make it difficult for the people and the government machinery. — Bernama