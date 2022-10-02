Bersatu supreme council member Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali delivers his speech during Bersatu's division meeting and the Selangor state election machinery launch at the Glenmarie Hotel and Golf Resort in Shah Alam October 2, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Oct 2 — Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today took a swipe at his now arch nemesis and Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, saying that he is ready to contest the latter for the Gombak parliamentary seat.

In his speech at Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) event here, the former PKR deputy president said that he is also willing to fight against Anwar’s wife and child.

He stopped short of naming the trio explicitly, but gave enough hints, pointing to Anwar as being the referred person.

On Anwar’s recent announcement that he is eyeing to contest in seats held by “traitors”, Mohamed Azmin listed events alleging to be Anwar’s own betrayals to voters, such as the failed ‘Kajang Move’ and the Port Dickson by-election.

‘Kajang Move’ was to pave way for Anwar’s re-entry into politics after his release from jail, while the Port Dickson by-election was to enable him to become Selangor mentri besar then.

“People of Malaysia, please remember. History cannot be erased,” Mohamed Azmin said, at the event to launch Bersatu’s division meetings and the Selangor state election machinery.

Mohamed Azmin is currently Bersatu’s supreme council member and the Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry.

MORE TO COME