Anwar wants the upcoming Dewan Rakyat sitting to discuss economic issues involving rising commodity prices and the severe fall in the national currency. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said he has submitted a motion for Dewan Rakyat to discuss the rising prices of goods as well as the poor performance of the ringgit.

He shared a photo of the letter he sent to the Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun on his Facebook page.

"[I said in the letter] that the House sitting should discuss the economic issues involving the crisis of rising commodity prices and the severe fall in the national currency which has affected the lives of the people and this issue has a great impact on the people and the country.

"This matter needs to be expedited because the sudden increase in the price of goods and the recent fall in the value of the country's currency has a direct impact on the people both in the short and long term,” he wrote.

Dewan Rakyat is set to convene on Oct 3 with Budget 2023 scheduled to be tabled on Oct 7.