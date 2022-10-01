Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Ministry (K-KOMM) Secretary-General Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek (sixth right) posing for a commemorative photo with his entourage upon arriving at Tun Sakaran Marine Park on Bohey Dulang Island for a visit, October 1, 2022. — Bernama pic

SEMPORNA, Oct 1 — The safety and security at the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) is currently much better compared to a few years ago due to various initiatives taken by the government to strengthen control and enhance safety aspects in the areas.

The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (K-KOMM) Secretary-General Datuk Sri Mohammad Mentek said the improved conditions have given local residents, the creative industry and the tourism industry, greater confidence to carry out their activities at the ESSZone.

"When I revisited the ESSZone after having served as the Director-General of the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) in 2013 to 2014, I came across a lot of improvements and changes to the entire scope of safety and security, due to the setting up of numerous security posts at resort areas and residential areas,” he told reporters after visiting the Pom Pom Island.

Mohammad led a delegation that visited the Tun Sharifah Rodziah Sea Base near Pulau Timbun Mata here to check on the communication facilities in the area.

Meanwhile, Mohammad hoped the relevant authorities will assist in easing the process and procedures for application from foreign production companies that are interested in carrying out shootings, especially in areas under the ESSZone.

"Every application must be processed quickly so that we will be seen as efficient. We must facilitate, you don't frustrate people. When we provide facilities and be accommodative, people will be satisfied and more people will be interested to come, not only tourists but also those involved in the creative industry and production houses. They will be keen to carry out their activities in the ESSZone," he said.

The ESSZone comprises 10 districts spanning an area of 1,733.7 kilometres from Kudat to Tawau.

The districts under the ESSZone are Kudat, Kota Marudu, Pitas, Beluran, Sandakan, Kinabatangan, Lahad Datu, Kunak, Semporna and Tawau. — Bernama