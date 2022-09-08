TAWAU, Sept 8 — The government will continue to improve security levels in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) in line with the government’s efforts to protect the country’s sovereignty, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has instructed the government to provide more focus on this to ensure the people of Sabah are safe at all times.

“We understand (sometimes) there is news that causes anxiety among those who have to earn a living, also traders and those who have daily activities, so security is something that is very important.

“Communications teams will be required to provide comprehensive coverage on security matters,” he told reporters after handing out the letters of appointment of the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) chairman here today.

At the event, he presented appointment letters to 23 PEDi chairmen for Zone 6 which involves the parliamentary constituencies of Lahad Datu, Semporna, Tawau and Kalabakan.

Annuar, who is on a three-day working visit to Sabah from today, said he will also have the opportunity to witness closely security operations along the coastal areas.

He will also meet locals to get feedback on security aspects and also on the cost of goods in his capacity as the Special Task Force on Jihad Against Inflation chairman.

“This Saturday, I will have breakfast with the villagers on Pulau Bum Bum so that we can communicate with the people.

“I would like to obtain feedback on what they are going through in terms of security, in terms of the price of goods, cost of living and communications,” he said.

Annuar said he will also inspect several communication towers on the island as part of the “Program Kembara Connecitivity” to further improve the quality of broadband access throughout Sabah. — Bernama