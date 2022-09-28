Acting Gombak District Police chief Supt Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said police traced the letter at 4.50pm yesterday and that it was written by the senior administrative assistant of Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Samudra to parents and guardians of pupils in the school. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR Sept 28 — A letter which went viral on social media, entitled “abduction risk alert” from a school in Batu Caves here, was merely the school’s circular reminding parents to exercise caution.

Acting Gombak District Police chief Supt Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said police traced the letter at 4.50pm yesterday and that it was written by the senior administrative assistant of Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Samudra to parents and guardians of pupils in the school.

He said the letter was an initiative of the school, which also confirmed no abduction had occurred.

“Police confirmed receiving two reports after the letter went viral from parents and guardians involving two different schools in the Gombak district.

“A detailed investigation is also being carried out to confirm the authenticity of the incidents,” he said here today.

He advised the public not to make any speculations or spread unverified news that could threaten public order.

In Kuantan, police confirmed that news about an alleged kidnapping at a residential area in Mentakab, Temerloh, shared via Facebook, is untrue.

Temerloh District Police chief ACP Mohd Azhar Mohd Yusoff said that they detected a Facebook post at 8am today by the owner of the account “Aisyah Eca” about a kidnap bid in the area.

He said the account owner had misconstrued the presence of a heavily-tinted vehicle in front of her house when, in fact, the vehicle’s owner was actually there to change the neighbour’s gas stove.

Mohd Azhar said the owner of the Facebook account “Aisyah Eca” had apologised for the misunderstanding in her latest post, denying there was any abduction.

Meanwhile, Kuala Langat police also dismissed social media reports about an alleged kidnap bid on a 17-year-old female student in the district.

Kuala Langat district police chief Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor @ Saleh said police did receive a report from a female student on September 23 about some dubious individuals who alighted from a car while she was at a bus stop.

“Police are conducting further investigations on the report to establish what actually happened,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama