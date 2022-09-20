The Petronas logo is pictured at its office in Kuala Lumpur August 15, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Petronas is increasing two categories of allowances for students under its sponsorship, involving 2,267 individuals, with immediate effect.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the first category involved an increase in the allowance for books and study materials from RM1,000 to RM1,500 for students in Malaysia and an additional RM500 for students abroad.

He said the second category involved students under the Petronas Education Sponsorship Programme (PESP), where the onboarding allowance would be increased from RM4,500 to RM5,000.

"The increase in these two allowances takes into account the rising cost of living and this assistance is hoped will ease the burden on students and their parents, as well as further facilitate the student's learning process.

"It is hoped that this sponsorship will encourage students to excel in the pursuit of their dreams and return home with success, and to serve your beloved country," he said at the 2022 PESP award presentation ceremony at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre today. — Bernama