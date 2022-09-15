Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at the launch of Petronas’ wholly-owned entity Gentari Sdn Bhd in Kuala Lumpur, September 15, 2022. With him are Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Petronas chairman Tan Sri Mohd Bakke Salleh and Gentari chairman Datuk Tengku Muhammad Taufik. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — The government will review all policies related to the energy sector, including the benefits of Third Party Access (TPA) to grid infrastructure, and at the same time, increase existing promotional grants and subsidies for the commercialisation and use of renewable energy along with related technologies, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

Ismail Sabri said the development of green energy sources should be made a priority and no longer an option in every government policy planning in the future.

“In the renewable energy aspect, the government will work with all parties involved to solve the technical and cost challenges to develop this industry,” he said at the launching of Petroliam Nasional Bhd’s (Petronas) wholly-owned entity, Gentari Sdn Bhd, here today.

Gentari is an integrated and one-stop clean energy solutions provider, offering a range of renewable energy, hydrogen and green mobility solutions for commercial, industrial and retail customers.

Ismail Sabri said the government would also focus on another form of green energy, hydrogen, which is capable of being an industry changer.

“We will also launch the National Energy Policy (DTN) soon as the government’s commitment to energy transition to reduce carbon emissions,” he said.

On Gentari, Ismail Sabri said it is a significant entity in helping Malaysia achieve the national goal of net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 as outlined under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“The launch of Gentari is in line with the government’s efforts towards realising DTN targets through green mobility initiatives, renewable energy and hydrogen as the main energy source.

“It also increases Malaysia’s competitiveness at the international level in the field of green energy towards achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” he added. — Bernama