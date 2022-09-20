Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan at the launch of the Se-Malaysia Workers Union Family Members Assembly 2022 in Shah Alam, September 20, 2022. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Sept 20 — The Ministry of Human Resources (KSM) has proposed for additional funds from the Finance Ministry to secure the welfare of housewives under the Social Security Organisation (Socso) in Budget 2023, said Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

He added that the initiative was in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s aspiration for the ministry, through Socso, to provide a safety net for housewives to protect and safeguard the welfare of the group.

“Many families faced problems during the Movement Control Order (MCO) when their husbands, as the sole breadwinners, suffered from chronic illness. So, with the approval of the ministry, we will implement a safety net for 50,000 housewives this year,” he told reporters after launching the Se-Malaysia Workers Union Family Members Assembly 2022 today.

Saravanan said the proposed initiative was part of the ministry’s efforts to focus on challenges faced globally, including Malaysia, in line with the development of the Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0).

“We will focus on the IR4.0 challenges. We need to produce a competitive human capital in terms of digital talent and also to focus on reskilling and upskilling the national workforce,” he added. — Bernama