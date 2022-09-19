BATU PAHAT, Sept 19 — The body of one of two fishermen who went missing after their boat sank in Parit Hailam waters near here last Wednesday was recovered today.

Batu Pahat Maritime Zone director Maritime Commander Mohd Haniff Mohd Yunus said the body of Te Chia Rong, 38, was found stuck in a net at a depth of 40 metres.

The body was retrieved at 11.45am by divers hired by the victim’s family, he told a press conference at his office.

“Divers are still trying to locate the other victim, Chia Hock Neng, 60, believed trapped in the sunken boat.

“Efforts to refloat the boat are continuing amid bad weather,” he added.

There were four crew members in the boat when it capsized and sank after being hit by strong waves, but two of them were rescued by other fishermen in the area. — Bernama