The two fishermen shortly after they were rescued and brought to shore in Batu Pahat September 15, 2022. — Picture courtesy of Johor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA)

BATU PAHAT, Sept 15 — Two fishermen have been found, as two others remain missing, after their boat capsized in bad weather 9.6 nautical miles south-west of Parit Hailam here yesterday.

Earlier, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) received a report that a local fishing boat had sunk in the waters off the district here at 5pm.

Batu Pahat MMEA zone director Maritime Commander Mohd Haniff Mohd Yunus said the Johor Baru Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) activated a search and rescue (SAR) operation for the missing fishermen in response to the report.

“Based on initial information, the fishing boat operated by four crew members, who are locals, went out to sea to catch fish.

“Bad weather conditions and large waves caused the boat to capsize before it sank. Earlier, the boat’s skipper and a fisherman managed to save themselves by jumping off the boat.

“The survivors are identified as Te Chia Haur, 40, and Tee Kian Muar, 33. Both were rescued by a local fishing boat that was nearby,” said Mohd Haniff in a statement today.

Mohd Haniff said the two other fishermen, Te Chia Rong, 38, who is the younger brother of Chia Haur, and Chia Hock Neng, 60, were missing.

He said both men were believed to be sleeping before the incident.

Mohd Haniff said Johor Baru MRSC activated the SAR operation at 8pm last night where Batu Pahat MMEA immediately despatched a Kilat 47 patrol boat to the scene.

“At the location, the fishing boat could not be sighted as it had already sunk.

“However, the team managed to rescue the two survivors who were later brought back to the Batu Pahat MMEA jetty and placed in the care of the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital medical team,” he said, adding that the men were reunited with their families after getting a clean bill of health.

Mohd Haniff said the operation to find the missing crew continued this morning with additional assets from the Marine Police Force (PPM) and the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN).

He appealed to those with any information to contact the Batu Pahat Maritime Zone Operations Centre hotline at 07-4344020 or the MERS 999 emergency helpline.