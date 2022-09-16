Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Ismail Dollah said the sonar system was also used to determine the depth of water and position of the boat before the diving team went down to search for the victims who may be trapped. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BATU PAHAT, Sept 16 — The search and rescue operation (SAR) for the two fishermen who were reported missing after their boat capsized in the waters of Parit Hailam near here yesterday has been extended to 230.88 square nautical miles from the location.

Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Ismail Dollah said the sonar system was also used to determine the depth of water and position of the boat before the diving team went down to search for the victims who may be trapped.

“This operation involves 24 officers and personnel and three boats from the Royal Malaysia Police, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and the Royal Malaysian Navy,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Batu Pahat Maritime Zone Commander Mohd Haniff Mohd Yunus said two fishermen were still missing while two were rescued in the boat mishap, and the SAR operation was activated at 5pm.

The boat, with four local fishermen, was believed to have been hit by huge waves, causing it to capsize at about 9.6 nautical miles south-west of Parit Hailam.

Te Chia Rong, 38, and Chia Hock Heng, 60, were said to be sleeping and unable to leave the boat on time, while Te Chia Haur, 40, and Tee Kian Muar, 33, were rescued by passing fishing boats. — Bernama