SEREMBAN, Sept 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has given the assurance that the government will not marginalise efforts to empower urban and rural Chinese communities in the tabling of the upcoming Budget 2023.

He said the government will ensure that Budget 2023 is focused on the welfare and well-being of the people as a whole, adding that it will also take into consideration next year’s challenges.

He said this in his speech during the closing of the 37th National Chinese Cultural Festival 2022 here tonight.

The festival is an annual programme aimed at raising the awareness of the young generation about Chinese heritage and culture.

Also present were Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing and the Federation of Chinese Associations (Huazong) president Tan Sri Dr Goh Tian Chuan. — Bernama