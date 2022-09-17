Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the husband and wife have been remanded from today to Sept 23 to assist in investigations. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — A couple detained yesterday on suspicion of abusing their eight-year-old nephew and six-year-old niece at a condominium in Taman Cahaya, Ampang has been remanded for seven days.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the husband and wife have been remanded from today to Friday (September 23) to assist in investigations.

“The remand order on the two suspects, aged 29 and 33, was issued by Magistrate Amalina Basirah Md Top in the Ampang Jaya Magistrate’s Court this morning,” he said when contacted today.

Yesterday, police detained the two suspects at about 6pm for allegedly abusing the two siblings.

The female suspect is the younger sister of the children’s biological mother and had been taking care of the two siblings following the death of their father two years ago.

Earlier, an eight-year-old boy who was alone at home tried to jump and escape from the window of a unit on the fourth floor of the condominium.

Following that, firemen broke into the apartment with the help of the police and managed to save the boy. — Bernama