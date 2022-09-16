The ashes of Goi Zhen Feng, who is believed to be a victim of a job fraud syndicate and died on May 11 in Thailand, were brought home to his residence in Ipoh, September 16, 2022. The victim’s father Chee Kong, 50, (left) and mother with two sons and a daughter and relatives could not contain their sadness during a special prayer ceremony before the ashes were buried. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Sept 16 — The ashes of Goi Zhen Feng - believed to be a victim of a job fraud syndicate who died on May 11 in Thailand - were safely brought home to Panorama Lapangan Akasiaby here by his parents today.

A gloomy atmosphere enveloped the grounds of the deceased's house when his parents arrived at about 5.15 pm along with Teruntum (Pahang) assemblyman Sim Chon Siang, who had been helping the couple in Bangkok from the time they reached there on Aug 30.

Zhen Feng’s father Chee Kong, 50, and his 45-year-old mother, who were welcomed by their two other sons and a daughter as well as other relatives could not contain their grief nor provide a statement to the media, Chee Kong was grateful for the coverage given by the media about his son.

The family of the deceased will hold a two-day prayer service from today until tomorrow for family and friends to come and pay their last respects to Zhen Feng before the funeral service is held at the Papan Memorial Park here on Sunday (Sept 18).

Zhen Feng was cremated in a ceremony held yesterday at the Hin Kong Temple in Si Racha, about 120 kilometres (km) southeast of Bangkok, attended by his parents and Sim.

The couple arrived in Bangkok on Aug 30 and were scheduled to go to Mae Sot the next day to meet their son who was said to be at Mae Sot Hospital, but they were informed that Zhen Feng, 25, had already died at 2 am on May 11.

The couple eventually found out their son was a victim of a job fraud syndicate in Myawaddy, Myanmar, and was informed by a doctor that his son had been abused before being sent to hospital by the syndicate on April 11, using a fake passport bearing the name ‘Mun Jun Hong’.

The victim was admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU), and died (on May 11) before his body was buried at the Si Racha cemetery in Chonburi province under a fake name.

On Sept 2, the victim's family had to raise funds to pay RM40,000 in hospital bills before they were allowed to obtain a death certificate to carry out a DNA test, perform a cremation ceremony and bring the victim's ashes back to Ipoh. — Bernama