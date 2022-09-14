KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) will increase the number of security posts along the country’s borders in Sabah and Sarawak following Indonesia’s decision to shift its capital to Kalimantan.

Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Affendi Buang said there was a need for the MAF to increase the number of border posts and regiments at the locations as the relocation is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2024.

“It is already in our plans, and this will be done in stages because when the relocation takes place, it will increase the number of residents and economic sectors in the area,” he said in a special interview in conjunction with the 89th Armed Forces Day celebration at Wisma Perwira here.

Affendi said the increase in population is likely to contribute to the rise in cross-border crime cases such as smuggling.

Elaborating, he said the MAF would cooperate with the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) regarding border control, adding that the move to increase the number of security posts would be made in tandem with TNI.

“When MAF builds a border post in the Malaysian area, the TNI will also build one in their area. Insya-Allah, the number will increase significantly in the future,” he said.

Affendi also said that the MAF would beef up surveillance of the country’s border control either through manual methods, namely the use of manpower, systematic methods involving the use of sensors or the current conventional practice of using drones and control centres that can monitor from a distance.

