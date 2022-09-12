MRT Corp have two weeks to give a special detailed presentation to the committee involved before a final decision is made for the construction of a Mass Rapid Transit 3 (MRT3) station at Taman Kencana. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Sept 12 — The Selangor government has given Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) two weeks to give a special detailed presentation to the committee involved before a final decision is made for the construction of a Mass Rapid Transit 3 (MRT3) station at Taman Kencana.

State Infrastructure and Public Amenities, Agriculture Modernisation, and Agro-Based Industry Committee chairman Izham Hashim said the state government did not reject all forms of infrastructure progress but it must be in line with the needs of the local community.

“I held a meeting yesterday with Taman Kencana residents’ representatives to clarify the confusion arising from the MRT3 project,” he wrote in a post on his Facebook page today.

According to him, the meeting was a follow-up to the special meeting he had held with the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council, Selangor Town and Country Planning Department, Selangor Department of Irrigation and Drainage, MRT Corp and all departments and agencies involved in the MRT3 construction.

“I have given a detailed explanation, the timeline and design choice for the Taman Kencana MRT station to the representatives of the residents involved,” he said.

He hoped that the meeting had helped ease the concern and address the confusion of the people of Taman Kencana affected by the MRT3 construction project.

The media had previously reported Izham as claiming that the state government never received the proposed new MRT3 project alignment involving the Taman Kencana area. — Bernama