BANGKOK, Sept 12 — Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test results confirmed the man who died at Mae Sot Hospital near the Thailand-Myanmar border last May was Malaysian Goi Zhen Feng, who was believed to be victim of a job fraud syndicate.

The result of the DNA test showed that Goi Chee Kong is (99.99 per cent) the biological father of the victim.

Teruntum (Pahang) state legislative assembly member Sim Chon Siang, who assisted Chee Kong in Bangkok, said with the results of the DNA test, the family will apply to change the deceased’s name back to his original name — Zhen Feng.

“After that, the cremation ceremony will be held. We expect the ashes of the deceased to be brought back by the deceased’s parents to the family residence in Ipoh this Friday or Saturday,” he told Bernama.

Before this, Chee Kong was informed that his eldest son had died and was buried in a cemetery in Si Racha in Chonburi province with the name “Mun Jun Hong”. Accordingly, the family has made an application for the process of re-digging the grave to enable DNA testing to be carried out.

Bernama on September 4 reported Chee Kong, 50, and his 45-year-old wife went to Bangkok to search for their missing eldest son.

However, when they arrived in Bangkok on August 30 and were scheduled to go to Mae Sot the next day to meet their son who was said to be ill and receiving treatment at Mae Sot Hospital, they were informed that Zhen Feng had already died on May 11.

It was even sadder when they found out that their son was a victim of a job fraud syndicate in Myawaddy, Myanmar.

The couple was also informed by the doctor that the deceased had been abused before being sent to the hospital by a work fraud syndicate group on April 11, using the fake name “Mun Jun Hong” and a fake passport number. The victim was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) and died at 2am on May 11 before his body was buried at the Si Racha cemetery in Chonburi province under the fake name.

On September 2, the victim’s family had to raise funds to pay off the hospital bill of about RM40,000 before they could obtain a death certificate to conduct a DNA test, cremate the body and bring the victim’s ashes back to Ipoh.

Zhen Feng, a final year student at the Institute of Teacher Education (IPG), left for Bangkok for vacation last January 19 and met his social media friends, and was supposed to return to Malaysia to celebrate his mother’s birthday on February 5.

On February 7, Zhen Feng’s father made a missing persons report. On March 31, Zhen Feng contacted his family and told them he was in Mae Sot in Tak Province and needed RM80,000 for medical treatment before disappearing. — Bernama