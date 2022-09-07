(From left) Author Puan Sri Thamayanthi Devi Ampikaipakan, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Tan Sri Dr Ampikaipakan Kandiah during the book launch for ‘The Doctor Will See You Now My Life with Ampikaipakan Kandiah’ at the SMK Vivekananda, Brickfields in Kuala Lumpur, September 7, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — The Doctor Will See You Now, a biography of Tan Sri Dr Ampikaipakan Kandiah that was written by his wife Puan Sri Thamayanthi Devi Ampikaipakan, was launched today.

The book details Dr Ampikaipakan’s life and career as a renowned medical professional and philanthropist, including his work for the Vivekananda Ashrama Kuala Lumpur and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Vivekananda.

“I always knew that I would lose to his two mistresses — his medical career and his social work,” said Thamayanthi during the launch held at SMK Vivekananda’s Kandiah Hall in Brickfields here.

The book was launched by former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who himself is a decades-long patient of Dr Ampikaipakan, an internal medicine and respiratory medicine specialist at Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

Calling Dr Ampikaipakan “the sort of Malaysian that we all want to see”, Muhyiddin said that “we can find true friends in every Malaysian regardless if he is a Muslim, a Hindu, a Christian, a Buddhist, or a person of any religion”.

“What we need is a clean heart, with honesty and with compassion that always treats others with dignity, respect and kindness... and this is what Ampi is all about,” he added.

Also present at the launch was the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Ibni Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj, while Indian politician Shashi Tharoor provided a video message for the event.