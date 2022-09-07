Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin attends a book launch at the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Vivekananda, Brickfields in Kuala Lumpur, September 7, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said that he will be seeking clarification from the PAS leadership during a meeting tonight, on whether PAS has been having discussions with Umno.

Muhyiddin said that he was not in the know of any supposed discussions between Umno and PAS and could not comment further on the matter.

“I will seek clarification... is it really serious? How far has these discussions gone?” he said at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Vivekananda in Brickfields here today.

Replying to questions on the relationship between Umno and Perikatan Nasional (PN), Muhyiddin said that PN was yet to make a final decision despite plenty of discussions.

He pointed out that Umno has repeatedly rejected released statements saying that it does not want to join hands with Bersatu.

“We need to take action because we do not want kleptocracy to be prevalent and grow in power, which is linked to the Umno leadership.

“Later I will ask for clarification, so that PN makes a clear stand, so that there is no doubt on our future direction,” he said.

On Sunday, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said that there had been informal meetings between PAS and Umno, although he did not reveal which persons were involved.

However, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan on the same day denied that such discussions ever took place.

The matter was again brought up today, when PAS spirtual leader Datuk Hashim Jasin reportedly asserted that these discussions were taking place “in the dark”.

Muhyiddin was at SMK Vivekananda in Brickfields to launch The Doctor Will See You Now — a book on the life of doctor and philanthropist Tan Sri Datuk Dr Ampikaipakan Kandiah — written by his wife Puan Sri Thamayanthi Devi Ampikaipakan.