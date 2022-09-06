Communications and Multimedia Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek (front row, 3rd left) visits the celebration venue for the Malaysia Day 2022 celebration at the Proclamation of Independence Memorial in Bandar Hilir September 6, 2022. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Sept 6 — About 20,000 visitors are expected to enliven the Malaysia Day 2022 celebration at the Proclamation of Independence Memorial in Bandar Hilir here on September 16.

Communications and Multimedia Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek said preparations are in full swing to ensure that the celebration goes smoothly and is held in a comfortable manner.

“For the first time, the Malaysia Day celebration will be held in Melaka after Sabah and Sarawak. Therefore, we invited the people of Melaka and other states to come and enliven the celebration.

“In terms of preparations and planning, I am satisfied with the cooperation of various agencies, especially from the Melaka state government,” he told reporters after a visit to the celebration venue here today.

Also present was Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Roslan Ariffin.

Mohamad said various exciting programmes and activities had been lined up to attract visitors to join in the Malaysia Day 2022 celebration.

Among the guests of honour expected to attend the celebration are Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam and Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, he said. — Bernama