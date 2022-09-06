Tunku Abdul Rahman’s iconic Chevrolet is displayed at an exhibition at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport. — Picture courtesy of Malaysia Airports

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — The Kuala Lumpur International Airport is taking visitors on a historical journey through the life of Malaysia’s first prime minister Tunku Abdul Rahman in a unique exhibition.

Malaysians, for the first time, are given a chance to see some of the personal items used by the country’s “bapa kemerdekaan”.

The exhibition, titled “The Life of Malaysia’s First Prime Minister”, is jointly organised by Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad and the National Archives to pay tribute to Tunku Abdul Rahman and commemorate the National Day leading up to Malaysia Day.

The exhibition features Tunku Abdul Rahman’s personal safe box which has been opened recently for the first time since his passing. — Picture courtesy of Malaysia Airports

Expect to see life-size replicas of several items from Tunku Abdul Rahman’s safe box which was opened recently for the first time after several decades since his passing.

The items include gold-plated scissors used during official launch ceremonies and gifts from other world leaders.

Another iconic item at the exhibition is Tunku’s white Chevrolet, which he rode during the independence celebration in 1959.

Tunku used the car which bears the registration number BE52 during the 1959 general election to travel across the country for his political campaigning.

An exciting exhibit is the replica of Tunku Abdul Rahman’s cabinet meeting table. — Picture courtesy of Malaysia Airports

There is also a replica of Tunku’s office and cabinet meeting room which includes a 13-seater round table.

Explore Tunku Abdul Rahman and his wife’s fashion preferences through a gallery display of their wardrobe at KLIA. — Picture courtesy of Malaysia Airports

Visitors can also explore Tunku’s and his wife’s fashion preferences through a gallery display of their wardrobe, as well as get a taste of Tunku’s favourite dishes such as the Chicken Kurma and Chicken Curry by Malaysia Airports’ subsidiary, Eraman at Food Garden located on the second floor.

The exhibition is open to the public until September 18 at the KLIA departure hall on the 5th floor.