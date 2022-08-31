KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysian Family) must remain united and protect national harmony as the pillar of the country’s stability, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

He said Keluarga Malaysia, among others, must celebrate differences, use them as an advantage and continue to strengthen multiracial ties. “We must remain united. That is the most important factor to ensure the country’s stability against anything, including politics.

“Do not allow differences to be the reason that strains ties,” Ismail Sabri said in an interview on radio station NASIONALfm in conjunction with the “Inspirasi Setahun Keluarga Malaysia Teguh Bersama’” programme at Wisma Radio RTM here today.

Also present were Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa and Communications and Multimedia Ministry (K-KOMM) secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek.

In the 45-minute long interview, the prime minister also said that in conjunction with National Day, Keluarga Malaysia must preserve its identity so as not to be culturally and mentally colonised.

“Retain our identity as individuals who are truly free because new forms of colonisation are no more physical in nature, but culturally and via the mind. We must keep our identity as Malaysians,” he said.

He also congratulated K-KOMM, in its capacity as the National Day and Malaysia Day 2022 Main Committee, for the excellent job organising this year’s celebrations.

“Alhamdulillah, the celebration was lively today, the performances and parade were outstanding,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said he was moved by the spirit shown by Keluarga Malaysia, who began crowding Dataran Merdeka last night itself for the celebrations.

The prime minister also congratulated all contingents involved in the National Day parade for their excellent effort. — Bernama