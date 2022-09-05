Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man speaks during the Climate Change Symposium 2022 at the Banquet Hall in Parliament September 5,2022. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man today said he expects the country will have to spend RM392 billion in the next 78 years on flood mitigation measures.

He said that the government is committed to address the climate crisis especially flood problems in the country and will allocate RM15 billion “off budget” in the next eight years (2023 to 2030).

“For long-term measures up to 2100, Kasa estimates an allocation of RM392 billion is needed to overcome the flood problem in Malaysia,” he said, using the Malay abbreviation for his ministry.

“This cost estimate, among others, includes the main components of flood mitigation and urban drainage of RM230.71 billion as well as coastal infrastructure of RM126.55 billion,” he said during the inaugural Climate Crisis Symposium 2022 at the Parliament building here.

He said that the government is also drafting the implementation of climate change adaptation as the increase of global temperature will further increase the risk of disasters and the direct impact on the well-being of the people and the economy.

Tuan Ibrahim also said his ministry has come up with the National Water Sector Transformation Agenda 2040, starting with the 12th Malaysia Plan up to the 15th Malaysia Plan.

“This agenda also focuses on efforts to strengthen sector governance including mainstreaming adaptation in flood risk management.

“This takes into account the integration of disaster risk management through long-term mitigation and short-term flood management involving Structural and Non-Structural approaches,” he added.

The Climate Change Symposium 2022 is organised by Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to mitigate environmental disasters triggered by overdevelopment and Earth’s changing climate.

Also present at today’s event are Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun, Pandan MP Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh, Klang MP Charles Santiago, and Kasa secretary-general Datuk Seri Zaini Ujang.