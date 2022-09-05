Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin pictured at Simunjan Hospital in Sarawak, September 5, 2022. He said the move was to overcome the challenges posed by dilapidated and unsafe health clinics and hospitals in the state. — Bernama [oc

SIMUNJAN, Sept 5 — The Health Ministry (MOH) has taken immediate action to upgrade facilities at Semera and Sadong Jaya health clinics (KK) as well as Simunjan Hospital to improve the quality of healthcare in the area.

Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the move was to overcome the challenges posed by dilapidated and unsafe health clinics and hospitals in Sarawak.

“As short-term planning at Semera KK, we (the ministry) will provide a comfortable and air-conditioned cabin so as not to disrupt services at the clinic and as a replacement to the maternity ward building that has been certified unsafe by the Public Works Department,” he told a press conference at Simunjan Hospital here today.

He said Semera KK which was built in 1978 is one of the most dilapidated clinics. Also present were Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri who is also Batang Sadong Member of Parliament and Sarawak deputy premier Datuk Seri Sim Kui Hian.

As for Sadong Jaya KK, Khairy said the Emergency Treatment Room would be upgraded to include a generator set to cope with the increasing number of patients and frequent electricity supply problems.

“For Simunjan Hospital, the construction of a new children’s ward will be included in the fourth quarter of the 12th Malaysia Plan,” he said, adding this was to replace the existing ward which was no longer safe for occupation.

He added that a soil analysis would be undertaken before construction begins to ensure structural stabilisation of the new building. — Bernama